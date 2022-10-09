UP eves log 10-wkt win over Chandigarh team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The girls’ Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, team faced yet another defeat. This time, the team went down against Uttar Pradesh by 10 wickets in their last league match of the U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament played at Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Chandigarh eves scored mere 25/3 in the allotted overs. Sarah (10), Deepti Walia (7) and Twinkle Thakur (6) were the main performers for the side. In reply, Uttar Pradesh achieved the target in the 5th over. Madhya Pradesh topped the chart with five wins in five matches, while Chandigarh registered only one win against Saurashtra out of five matches in the entire tournament.

Haryana girls in knock-out stage

Haryana eves, meanwhile, entered the knock-out stage after registering a 56-run win over Maharashtra in the last league match at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here. Haryana topped the table with all five wins in the tournament. Batting first, Haryana scored 120/6 with the help of Sonia (40) and Triveni (40). In reply, Maharashtra was bundled out for 72 runs as Sonia (3/1) and Triveni (3/17) shared wickets.

In another match, Baroda defeated Mizoram by 174 runs. Batting first, Baroda scored 218 runs with the help of Nidhi (71) and Atoshi (69). In reply, Mizoram batters were bowled out for 47 runs. Kerala also registered an emphatic 100-run victory over Manipur at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, here. Kerala scored 138/8, while Manipur was bundled out for 38 runs.