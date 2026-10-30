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Home / Chandigarh / UP man acquitted in rape case

UP man acquitted in rape case

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The petitions had been filed by Ludhiana MC House opposition parties.
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A Fast-Track Special Court has acquitted a 32-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident in a rape and POCSO case registered in March 2025, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him.

The police registered the case on March 27, 2025, on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, who lives with her family in New Indira Colony, Manimajra. The accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had worked with her husband and frequently visited their house for the past five to six years.

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According to the complaint, the woman noticed that her elder daughter, a Class VIII student, appeared frightened. On being questioned, the girl allegedly disclosed that the accused had forced physical relations with her whenever her mother was away from home or visiting their native village. The alleged abuse had been continuing since 2024, she claimed.

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The accused was arrested during the investigation on the complainant’s identification.

The court framed charges under Sections 65(1) and 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

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Defence counsel argued that there was a delay of more than five months in registering the FIR and that the statements of key prosecution witnesses contained material contradictions.

The public prosecutor, however, maintained that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of all charges.

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