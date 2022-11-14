UP man held by Panchkula police for issuing fake birth certificates

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 13

The Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a person for issuing fake birth certificates to people. The suspect has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Khoj Colony, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, the police received a complaint on June 11 last year that online birth-death registration certificates were being prepared through CRS portal of the Government of India. On inspection of the portal, it was found that some birth-death registration centres, which do not come under the District Registrar, Panchkula, (Birth and Death), were also visible. On perusal, it was found that 207 fake birth registrations had been issued through the online portal.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under Sections 420, 468, 471 of the IPC - 1860 at the Sector 5 police station. The suspect was arrested on Saturday and was produced before a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.

The police said during preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed

that he used to take Rs 1,200 per certificate. Till date, he had issued about 207 certificates.