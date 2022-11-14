UP man held by Panchkula police for issuing fake birth certificates

Panchkula, November 13
The Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a person for issuing fake birth certificates to people. The suspect has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Khoj Colony, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
According to information, the police received a complaint on June 11 last year that online birth-death registration certificates were being prepared through CRS portal of the Government of India. On inspection of the portal, it was found that some birth-death registration centres, which do not come under the District Registrar, Panchkula, (Birth and Death), were also visible. On perusal, it was found that 207 fake birth registrations had been issued through the online portal.
A case was registered against an unidentified person under Sections 420, 468, 471 of the IPC - 1860 at the Sector 5 police station. The suspect was arrested on Saturday and was produced before a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.
The police said during preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed
that he used to take Rs 1,200 per certificate. Till date, he had issued about 207 certificates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309