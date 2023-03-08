UP native arrested for 15-year-old’s rape in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 7

A UP native was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl at Pabhat here today.

The suspect has been identified as Riyaz Khan, who hailed from Saharanpur and presently residing at Yamuna Enclave, Gazipur road.

The victim was alone at her house when the suspect entered and forced himself on her. One of the victim’s relatives had seen him entering the house and confronted the suspect, after which he fled the spot. A case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station and the suspect was arrested.

In another case, the police arrested a security guard at a society, Karaj Singh of Khemkaran, for outraging the modesty of a nine-year-old girl. He was produced in a Dera Bassi court and remanded in judicial custody.