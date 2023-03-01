UP native arrested for theft at Pinjore factory

Panchkula, February 28
A year and a half after machinery and tools were stolen from a factory, the Pinjore police claimed to have arrested the person behind the theft.
The suspect, identified as Mukesh Verma, a resident of Kot Navanagar Sikandpur in Ballia district of UP, was arrested on Monday.
In his complaint to the police on July 15, 2021, Mangal Das, a resident of Dharampur village in Pinjore, had stated that he had set up a factory ‘Gagan Industries and Dhiman Group of Industries’ in Manakpur Nanakchand. He said on July 14, he had left the factory at 5.30 pm and when he came at 9 am the next day, he found all its gates open and various machineries and tools stolen.
A case under Section 381 of the IPC was then registered against unidentified person at the Pinjore police station. The case was later handed over to the crime branch, which arrested the suspect.
Mukesh Verma was produced in court today, which remanded him in seven-day police custody.
