UP native arrested with 9-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 4

A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the local police arrested a man with 9.14 grams of heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Vicky, alias Bala, a resident of Babrala village in Moradabad district of UP.

According to the police spokesperson, a team of the cell was tipped off that the suspect was going to supply heroin to a customer under the Chandimandir flyover. The team reached near the flyover and searched the suspect. A transparent, waxy foil containing heroin was recovered from him. He was unable to produce any licence or permit for possessing heroin.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. He was produced in court, which sent him to police remand for two days.