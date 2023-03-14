UP native held for stealing cash, jewellery from house in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

The Sector 19 crime branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have nabbed a person thief for stealing cash and jewellery from a house in Sector 4 here.

The suspect has been identified as Imran, a resident of Rasulpur village of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

Charanjeev Pasija, a resident of Sector 4, in his complaint to the police, said he, along with his family, had gone to Mohali for some work around about 3 pm on Saturday. When they returned home at 6.45 pm, they found the front door broken. When they entered the house, they found cupboards open and items scattered. He said the suspect took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.

A crime branch team, led by Inspector Karambir Singh, arrested the suspect on Sunday. The suspect was today produced before a court, which remanded him to three-day police custody.

