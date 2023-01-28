UP native held with charas

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 27

The anti-narcotics cell of the local police has claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with 110 gm of charas.

The suspect has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a native of Akoli village in Badaun district of UP and presently residing at Nada village here.

The police spokesman said a team of the cell was patrolling in the vicinity of Kharag Mangoli near Majri Chowk on Thursday when it saw a man coming from the Ghaggar river side. On seeing the police vehicle, the man started running away. However, the team managed to nab him. On checking, the team recovered 110 gm of charas from him.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

The police said the suspect would be produced in court and his police remand would be sought.