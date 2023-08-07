UP resident held for fraud with company

Panchkula, August 6
The police have arrested a UP native in a case of cheating.
The suspect has been identified as Mahendra, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
On April 27, Grace Enterprises Company had filed a complaint with the Sector 19 police post stating that one of their employees, Mahendra, who worked as a salesman, collected cash from the firm’s vendors and shopkeepers in the Panchkula area on March 25 but did not return. His mobile phone was switched off since the evening of March 25. The company later found that Mahendra had taken a sum of Rs 1,24,313 with him.
On the basis of the complaint, a case under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station.
The police arrested the suspect during their investigation. He was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
When will Rahul Gandhi be back in Parliament
Leaders demand immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok S...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...