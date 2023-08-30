UP teen gets 6 years’ RI in mobile snatching case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 29

The court of Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced 19-year-old Anuj Singh, a resident of village Auntgarhi Saura in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh, to undergo six years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a snatching case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict

The police registered the case against the accused for the commission of offence punishable under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC on the complaint of Raj Kumar Verma, a resident of New Shobhapur, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

In his complaint, Verma said he was working as Junior Works Manager, Gun Carriage Factory at Jabalpur, and came to Chandigarh along with his colleague in connection with some official work. On August 31, 2022, at about 11 pm, after dinner, he went for a walk outside the hotel. When he was returning towards his hotel in Dariya, an unknown person snatched his mobile phone and ran away from the spot.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested and the mobile phone belonging to the complainant was recovered from him.

After completion of the investigation, a final report was presented before the court.

Prima facie charges against the accused were framed to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The counsel for the accused claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

On the other hand, Hukum Singh, public prosecutor, said that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt against the accused.

The prosecution examined a total of 11 witnesses. The mobile phone of the complainant was also recovered from the accused. In view of this, the court convicted the accused for the offences framed against him and sentenced him to undergo six years of rigorous imprisonment.

Phone was recovered from accused