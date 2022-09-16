 Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

MHA urged to amend Act for enabling provisions, UT tells SC

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

File photo

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 15

In a move aimed at curbing building violations, the UT Administration has proposed a 200 times increase in penalty i.e. from current Rs 500 to up to Rs 1 lakh for violations across all categories. Further, the fine may extend to Rs 4,000, from existing Rs 20, for each day of contravention once the offence is proved.

In an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court, the UT stated a proposal had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 25 regarding amendment to the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation), Act, 1952, to incorporate enabling provisions for revision of penalty to be imposed in cases of building violations and misuse of premises in Chandigarh.

It was further submitted the rules would be formulated thereafter, specifying varying penalties for the nature of misuse/violations in different types of properties.

The UT submitted the proposal was being examined by the MHA and a final decision would be taken after consultation with ministries concerned.

The UT submitted the administration had invited suggestions/objections from general public for amendment to Act to incorporate enabling provisions for revision of penalty to be imposed in cases of building violations and misuse of premises. Accordingly, after examining the suggestions/objections received from various industrialists, owners of buildings and traders of Chandigarh, besides comments/reply of the UT Estate Officer, some amendments were proposed in consultation with the Law Department after taking approval of the UT Administrator.

Seeking an amendment to Section 13 of the Act, which relates to penalty for contravention of directions, the UT proposes: “Any person who contravenes the provisions of subsection (2) of Section 4 or 6 shall, on conviction, be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh and to a further fine which may extend to Rs 4,000 for each day during which the offence is proved to have continued after the first day.” The penalty would be increased by 5% annually, stated the proposal. The maximum penalty levied on any person as per sub-section (1) of Section 4 may not exceed 20% of the total value of the property calculated on the basis of prevalent collector rate on the date of adjudication, according to the proposal.

Under Section 14, which relates to penalty for contravention of Trees Preservation Order and Advertisements Control Order, the UT has proposed: “If any person contravenes any provision of the order, he shall, on conviction, be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh from the existing Rs 500 and a further fine of Rs 4,000 for each day of continued contravention, after the previous date of conviction, from the existing Rs 20.”

Similarly, the administration has proposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh instead of current Rs 500 for breach of rules under Section 15 of the Act. Also, an additional fine of up to Rs 4,000 per day, if the violation continues after the first conviction, has been proposed. Presently, it is Rs 20 per day. The penalty will be increased 5% annually.

The UT has also proposed that ‘Repeal and Savings’ clause be included in the amendment so that the action taken in the past under the unamended Act will have the same effect as the amended Act. In the draft notification, the UT had proposed to increase the penalty from the current Rs 500 to Rs 2 lakh. Fine for each day of contravention was also proposed to be increased from Rs 20 to Rs 8,000 per day. However, in the final proposal, the penalties have been halved.

200 times hike in penalty sought

  • Rs 1 LAKH, up from Rs 500 for building, tree & ad violations
  • Rs 4,000, up from Rs 20 for each day of contravention once proved
  • 5% annual hike in penalty for violations across all categories
  • 20% cap on individual levy, not to exceed total value of property

Centre examining admn proposal

  • In an affidavit, UT has told SC a proposal had been sent to MHA seeking amendment to the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952
  • Rules specifying penalties for the nature of misuse/violations in different types of properties will be formulated once the law is amended
  • UT has sought inclusion of ‘Repeal and Savings’ clause to ensure action taken in past under unamended Act will have the same effect as amended Act
  • The proposal is being examined by the MHA and a final decision will be taken after consultation with ministries concerned

Halved from initial levy

In draft notification, UT had sought penalty hike of up to Rs 2L and Rs 8,000 daily fine for contravention. In final proposal, penalties have been halved

#supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

2
Punjab

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

4
Entertainment

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dancing in kitchen to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

5
Nation

Six arrested for rape-murder in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, last rites of Dalit sisters performed

6
Sports

Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

7
Punjab

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Salman Khan

8
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

9
Nation

PM Modi arrives in Samarkand for SCO summit; bilaterals lined up with Putin, Iranian President

10
Nation

Ukraine-returned students can't be accommodated in Indian medical colleges: Centre tells SC

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Top News

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine

10 dead after wall collapses due to heavy rain in Lucknow

9 killed as wall collapses in Lucknow following heavy rain

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

Pakistan Prime Minister becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during Shanghai summit; Watch Putin's reaction

Pakistan Prime Minister becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during Shanghai summit; Watch Putin's reaction


Cities

View All

VB unearths ~8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

Chandigarh civic body, NEERI join hands on curbing pollution

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Guardians of Governance hold protest, burn AAP govt's effigy

2 booked for murdering man

Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Eight more contract virus in Ludhiana

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala