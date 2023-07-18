Update details, DM urges old Aadhaar card holders

Chandigarh, July 17
District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh today reviewed the newly launched document updation services.
Chairing a district-level meeting of the Aadhaar Monitoring Committee, Singh urged old Aadhaar card holders to update the documents related to the card in case the details have not been updated in the past eight to 10 years.
He also instructed the officials concerned to organise special camps in the city in this regard.
