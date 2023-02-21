Upgrade 3 STPs by Apr 30, Chandigarh Adviser tells Smart City

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

Taking up the matter of liquid waste management seriously, UT Adviser Dharam Pal visited 5 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the Municipal Corporation at Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd, Diggian, 3 BRD and Dhanas.

Speaking about the project, Dharam Pal said these STPs were being upgraded. “Once the STPs are upgraded, these will be compliant with NGT norms of less than 10 biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). One plant at Maloya is already compliant and two other plants at Dhanas and 3 BRD have been upgraded and are under stabilisation,” he said.

Taking a serious view of the delay in the completion of three plants, the Adviser issued directions to Smart City Chandigarh to ensure that the upgrade work was completed by April 30, failing which the contractor would be heavily penalised. For the upgraded STPs, he directed that flow meters were set up at the inflow and outflow points. He also directed that a detailed plan be prepared for proper utilisation of tertiary treated water being produced.

All STPs are being upgraded through Smart City Mission funds and would be handed over to the MC for operation and maintenance.

With the completion of these projects, about 50 MGD of tertiary treated water would be produced. It would be used to water all 1,800 parks and gardens of Chandigarh as well as for industrial purposes. This would not only enhance the sewerage treatment capacity of the city, but also reduce the reliance on groundwater.

Nitin Yadav, Secretary, Local Government; Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner; Aarul Rajan, member secretary, CPCC; and NP Sharma, Chief Engineer, MC; were also present.