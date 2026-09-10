Upgrade underway, Chandigarh railway station faces 36-day disruption from today

Northern Railway’s Ambala Division will begin a 36-day power-and-traffic block at the Chandigarh railway station on Thursday to erect a through-roof structure and dismantle girders of the existing foot-over-bridge.

It is the longest disruption the railway station has seen. The upgrade works are part of the Rail Land Development Authority’s Rs 462-crore station redevelopment, which is more than 90% complete.

Advertisement

The project, aimed at turning the station into a world-class multimodal hub, has been underway for over three years. It has missed four deadlines so far. The tender was floated in September 2022 and awarded in November 2022, with construction beginning in January 2023.

Advertisement

The three 12-day phases

The work is split into three 12-day windows, each involving the closure of a different combination of lines and platforms. From September 10 to 21, Line 6 (Platform 5), Line 7 (non-platform) and Line 8 (Platform 6) will be shut, while Line 4 (Platform 3) and Line 5 (Platform 4) will be closed from September 22 to October 3. Similarly, Line 1 (Platform 2), Line 2 (non-platform) and Line 3 (Platform 2) will be affected from October 4 to 15.

Advertisement

442 trips cancelled

Twelve train services will be cancelled through the block, totalling 442 trips. These include the Delhi–Kalka (74 trips), Chandigarh–Amritsar (74), Chandigarh–Ferozepur (74), Ambala–Jalandhar City (74), Ambala–Delhi (74) and Ambala–Kalka (72) services.

Short-terminations, diversions

Six more pairs of trains will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified dates through October, their Chandigarh legs cancelled each time. These include the Rishikesh–Chandigarh, Ajmer–Chandigarh (11 trips each direction) and Udaipur–Chandigarh services. Two Ludhiana–Amritsar trains will be diverted via Sirhind on October 3 and 10, skipping Chandigarh and Mohali stations altogether.

Alternative stop at Mohali

To ease congestion, eight long-distance trains will get a temporary additional stop at SAS Nagar (Mohali) through the 36-day period. These include the Sabarmati–Amritsar/Tata–Amritsar services, the Agra Cantt–Haridwar Express and the Amritsar–Dehradun Express in both directions.

76 trains to change platforms

Across the three phases, 76 trains will berth at platforms different from their scheduled ones — 20 trains from September 10–21, 17 from September 22–October 3 and 39 from October 4–15. Affected services include the Chandigarh–New Delhi Shatabdi, the Ajmer–Chandigarh Vande Bharat pair, the Howrah–Kalka Mail and the Lucknow–Chandigarh Express.

Festival season squeeze

The 36-day block runs through a period of heavy festival travel. Hartalika Teej (September 14) coincides with the start of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav (till September 25). Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17 while Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan fall on September 25. Pitru Paksha begins on September 25 and concludes with Mahalaya on October 10. Sharad Navratri opens the next day, October 11, as the final phase of the block will still be underway.

No extension possible

The Railways’ order is explicit that the RLDA must complete the roof and FOB work within 36 days, since no further blocks will be available in view of the festival season and the expected peak travel period.

Passengers have been advised to check the train status before travelling on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), through Rail Madad (139) or at station enquiry counters. They have also been advised to note SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Ambala Cantt as alternative boarding points for affected services.