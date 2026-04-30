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Home / Chandigarh / Uproar in Chandigarh MC House as BJP, Congress councillors spar over women's quota Bill

Uproar in Chandigarh MC House as BJP, Congress councillors spar over women's quota Bill

BJP seeks condemnation of Opposition’s stand as Congress stages protest with placards, AAP raises garbage and expenditure issues during General House meeting

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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The General House meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday witnessed uproar over the women’s quota Bill, with councillors of both the ruling BJP and the Congress coming face to face on the issue.

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The uproar began after former Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla demanded that the House must condemn the stand of opposition parties for sabotaging the women’s quota Bill.

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As soon as she, along with other BJP women councillors, raised the issue, Congress councillors opposed the Bill while holding placards.

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Congress councillors Gurpreet Singh, Prem Lata, Taruna Mehta and Jasbir Singh Bunty demanded the introduction of 33 per cent reservation in the existing strength of Parliament.

They also raised the demand for the closure of the Sahaj Safai Kendra (SSK) in Sector 45, Chandigarh. The councillors said garbage from other sectors was being dumped there, creating a nuisance for residents.

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They also criticised the poor condition of sanitation in the city. On this, the MC Commissioner assured that directions would be issued for the transfer of all sanitary inspectors.

Meanwhile, AAP councilors raised the issue of uncleared garbage at the dumping ground in Dadumajra and demanded an inquiry into the expenditure of over Rs 200 crore on garbage removal from the site.

Former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, AAP councillors Hardeep Singh and Yogesh Dhingra, alleged that there was no record of 96 MT of unprocessed garbage at Dadumajra.

Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora gave a presentation on new proposals for the modernisation of the street lighting system and the use of structural lining technology for replacing the old sewerage system.

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