Uproar over contaminated water supply in city areas

Councillors created a ruckus over the issue of dirty water supply to different areas of the city. Congress councillors displayed posters and raised slogans during the MC House meeting.

The Congress alleged that residents of Mauli Jagran, Daria, Dhanas and Sector-52 had been facing the problem of dirty water for the past many years. Mauli Jagran councillor Manoj Sonkar said there was no clean water supply in his area.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said that the water sample was tested by the corporation and the report had indicated normal supply. However, people’s complaints continue, so now sampling will be done through a third party agency. Further action will be taken based on the agency’s report.

Concerns were raised over the death of a child and many people falling ill due to contaminated water in Mauli Jagran. The Mayor said, “We have sought a detailed report within 72 hours to clarify where the lapse occurred and who is responsible for it.”

The issue of death of cows and mismanagement in gaushalas of Raipur Khurd and Mauli Jagran came up prominently in the House. Mayor Joshi said that soon after assuming charge, he had conducted a surprise inspection of Raipur Khurd Gaushala. During the inspection, several deficiencies were noticed, which have now started to be rectified. The sanitation system has been improved and the availability of fodder has also improved, he claimed.

AAP demands special House meeting

Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in the House under Leader of Opposition Hardeep Singh over the continuous deaths of cows. During the protest, the councillors also displayed posters of the deceased cows. All councillors unanimously demanded that the Mayor convene a special meeting so that a detailed report regarding the gaushalas can be presented before the House and accountability fixed.

During the protest, AAP councillors clearly stated that those who seek votes in the name of “Gau Mata” must now answer for the situation, and the administration must fulfil its responsibilities.

This was the first General House meeting chaired by newly-elected Mayor Saurabh Joshi. He thanked the Opposition councillors for exercising restraint and allowing the proceedings to run smoothly.

House to go hi-tech

The MC House meeting hall will go hi-tech with the installation of screens and headphones devices on councillors’ seats. The Mayor said the House had to be made paperless as a lot of money was wasted in papers.