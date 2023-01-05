'Uprooting' of trees in Chandigarh motor market raises eyebrows

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Traders have raised concern over the alleged uprooting of a few trees in the motor market of Sector 48 here.

Though a few trees were pruned, some were found to be completely uprooted in front and at back of shops.

“It is illegal to completely cut trees. Six trees were removed last year and two uprooted recently. We are worried about the uprooting of trees,” said Harbhajan Singh, president, New All-Auto Markets, Chandigarh.

He alleged the present committee of the Sector 48 motor market got the trees removed. He sought the authorities’ intervention in the matter.

However, Baldev Singh, president, Motor Market, Sector 48, claimed, “These trees have been removed by the government. The trees must have gotten dry that is why those were removed.”

‘Trees axed last year too’

“It is illegal to completely cut trees. Six trees were removed last year and two uprooted recently. We are worried about the uprooting of trees,” said Harbhajan Singh, president, New All-Auto Markets, Chandigarh.