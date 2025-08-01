DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / UP’s Sood brothers walk away with doubles title

UP’s Sood brothers walk away with doubles title

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Tejasvi Dabas returns a shot during a match against Riya Sachdeva at the CLTA complex in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
The team of Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood from Uttar Pradesh won the men’s doubles title by defeating Delhi’s pair of Sagar Kumar and Moksh Puri during the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men & Women at the Sector 10 complex.

The Sood brothers won the first set 6-3, but the rival team bounced back in the second with 1-6. In the final game, both teams had a neck-and-neck fight before the team of Sood brothers registered 10-7 win for the title.

In another tense final, the team of Mahika Khanna and Riya Sachdeva won the women’s doubles title by logging a stunning comeback 1-6 6-4 16-14 win over Tejasvi Dabas and Divya Sharma.

In the men’s singles semifinals, top seed Sarthak Suden faced a tough fight from Haryana’s Parv Nage before entering the final. The first set went in the tie-break, and Suden was lucky to escape with a 7-6(4) result in his favour. Nage was in no mood to let go easily over the top seed and bounced back strongly with a 1-6 verdict to level the match. In the final set, Suden and Nage again played some good tennis, before the former bagged the set 6-3.

Like the first semifinal, the second one between Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam and Haryana’s Jagmeet Singh remained a tough outing for both players. While Heisnam won the first set 6-2, Jagmeet took the next 5-7(4). In the final set, Heisnam had the last laugh with a 6-2 win for the final.

Top seed Punjab’s Sahira Singh moved into the women’s final by defeating Mahika Khanna of Uttar Pradesh 6-2 6-4, whereas second seed Tejsavi Dabas defeated Delhi’s R Sachdeva 7-5 7-6(3).

