UP’s Vinamra continues to lead in Samarvir golf tournament

Vinamra Anand of Uttar Pradesh continued his dominance on the completion of round 2 during the ongoing Indian Golf Union (IGU) Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Overnight leader Anand shot a 5-under 67 in the second round after taking lead in the first round with a 3-under 69 score. On the second day, Anand took halfway lead with 8-under 136. Punjab’s Ranvir Singh Pandher shot a 2-under 70, following a round of 74 in the first round and at a two-day even par score of 144, lay second. Chandigarh golfer Dilsher Grewal trailed at third position with an even par score of 72 in the second round, after scoring a 73 in the first round and at a two-day total of 1-over 45.

A group of golfers, including Uttar Pradesh golfers Sukhman Singh (74-72), Arin Ahuja (72-74), Parth Raman Sood (72-74) and Delhi golfer Chaitanya Pandey (70-76) lay tied fourth jointly at a two-day score of 146. A total of 100 players teed off on the first round, out of which a total number of 54 players qualified to make the cut and would now play the third and the ultimate rounds.

On the opening day, Chandigarh’s Jai Gupta and Dilsher Grewal, Haryana’s Vihaan Reddy were tied-6th after the first round with a score of 1-over 73.