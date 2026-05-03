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Home / Chandigarh / Urban laws must keep evolving: Haryana Chief Secy

Urban laws must keep evolving: Haryana Chief Secy

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:18 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi
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Senior administrators, urban planners and real estate leaders on Saturday reached a collective consensus that the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, must be urgently modernised and strengthened to keep pace with the state’s rapidly expanding urban landscape and evolving developmental needs.

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The consensus emerged at a roundtable discussion organised by the Institute of Town Planners India-Haryana Regional Chapter, held to mark 51 years of the landmark legislation.

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Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who attended the event as chief guest, said urban policies and regulatory frameworks must continuously evolve to address emerging challenges of sustainability, infrastructure resilience, rapid urban expansion and changing citizen expectations.

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