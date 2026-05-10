Urgent need for Metro in city: MP

Considering the rapidly increasing traffic pressure in the city, there is an urgent need for a modern public transportation system like a Metro to meet the needs of the next 10 years.

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This was stated by MP Manish Tewari during an interaction with residents of various societies in Sector 51. He alleged that the bureaucracy was not taking the important issue seriously and was deliberately delaying it.

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Tewari said if concrete steps were not taken in time, the city’s traffic system could completely collapse in the coming years.