Used car sold as new, Honda Cars, dealer told to pay Rs 50K

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 20

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Honda Cars Ltd and Jalandhar-based Lally Motors to refund the cost of a car (Rs 8,77,050) and pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to a city resident — Anu Garg — for selling her a used car as a brand new one. The commission has also directed them to cough up an additional Rs 10,000 to cover the complainant’s legal expenses.

‘Unfair trade practice’ The complainant claimed to have purchased a Honda WR-V car for her personal use from Lally Motors in Jalandhar on July 12, 2019, after paying Rs 8,77,050

She said the back camera of the car started to malfunction soon after the purchase. She had alleged unfair trade practice on the part of the Opposite Parties (OPs) — the company and dealer

In a complaint filed before the commission, Garg had accused the company of selling her a used car as a new one.

Later, she realised an old car had been sold to her. She said she had raised the issue with the dealer, but did not receive any response.

She had prayed before the commission for a direction to the OPs to refund the total cost of the purchase, insurance, registration and to pay her compensation.

The OPs, however, denied all the allegations. In its reply to the commission, the manufacturer said that it had nothing to do with the sale of the car. The dealer, too, denied the charges.

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed the OPs to refund Rs 8,77,050 with 9% interest to the complainant and to pay her Rs 50,000 as compensation.