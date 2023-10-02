Used syringes, cobwebs greet Civil Surgeon at Kharar hospital

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 1

At a time when the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is being run across the country, an attendant of a patient complained to Mohali Civil Surgeon Mahesh Ahuja about the unhygienic conditions prevailing at the Kharar subdivisional hospital here this morning. An inspection followed in the afternoon which laid bare the ground reality.

Garbage, filth, construction waste, empty bottles, used syringes and cobwebs greeted the Civil Surgeon and his team in the wards and corridors. Several beds on upper floors were found sans bedsheets.

While coming downstairs, the team noticed dirt, dry leaves and grime on one of the roofs of the building. Ahuja instructed the hospital administration to get it cleaned immediately but senior officials had to endure tense moments as the staff struggled to find the key of the locked door to the stairs.

Kharar SMO Sukhwinder Singh Deol later said some minor deficiencies in cleanliness were noticed. The hygiene would be improved soon, he added.

On June 7, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in the presence of Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, had inaugurated the mother and childcare centre at the Kharar subdivisional hospital and promised enhancement in infrastructure and world-class health facilities.

