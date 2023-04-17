Using theatre to help soldiers sort out family issues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

“Yeh Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, a theatre initiative launched by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) to sensitise personnel and their families on addressing contemporary family and societal issues, was staged at Chandimandir Military Station.

As theatre is one of the strongest means of communication, the importance of life and the immense support available within the Army was conveyed through the medium of the play.

Conceptualised by AWWA’s Western Command chapter, in collaboration with the Alankar Theatre Group of Chandigarh, the play was watched by a large number of Army personnel and their families residing in Chandimandir. Changing societal norms, increasing aspirations and multiple pulls and pressures of life lead to certain individuals taking the extreme step of self-harm or taking their own life. The Army too is experiencing such cases, albeit in much smaller number.