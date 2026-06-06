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Home / Chandigarh / UT Administration to map Chandigarh's environmental health

UT Administration to map Chandigarh's environmental health

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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The study will analyse trends over the past 5-10 years to create emission projections up to 2030. File
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In a landmark step toward achieving ‘Carbon Neutral’ status, the UT Administration has launched a massive scientific initiative to map the city’s environmental health.

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The Department of Environment has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for conducting a comprehensive study on carbon footprint/greenhouse gas (GHG) and carbon sequestration assessment (carbon dioxide an ecosystem like forests or soils absorbs and stores) for Chandigarh. The relevant areas of the study will include forestry assessment, climate change assessment, mitigation planning, Geographic Information System (GIS) and remote sensing, soil carbon assessment, etc. The study will cover the entire 140 sq km area of the UT, including urban landscape (114 sq km) and will assess parks, gardens, avenue plantations and institutional campuses along with Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary (26 sq km). A special focus will be laid on the sanctuary’s dense forest cover to determine its sequestration potential.

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The study will go far beyond traditional tree counting. The selected agency will develop a gridded inventory to pinpoint specific pollution “hotspots” across the city.

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According to officials, the project is not merely a snapshot of current data but a forward-looking strategy. The study will analyse trends over the past 5–10 years to create emission projections up to 2030. The data will form the backbone of a new carbon neutrality road map, aligning Chandigarh with the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC 2.0) and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change guidelines.

The entire study is expected to be completed within a period of eight to 10 months. By identifying precisely where emissions originate and how much carbon the city’s “green lungs” can absorb, Chandigarh aims to set a national benchmark for evidence-based climate planning.

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