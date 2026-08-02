UT Administrator Kataria asks youth to lead fight against substance abuse

As part of the national campaign, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has called upon the youth to become the driving force behind a drug-free and developed India.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually launched the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’, a 100-week campaign aimed at mobilising young people against substance abuse through sustained awareness, community participation and positive youth engagement.

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Addressing students, volunteers and representatives of educational institutions, the Governor described the initiative as a national movement that went beyond awareness and sought to build a healthy, responsible and empowered generation capable of realising the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. He said India’s youth were not only nation’s future, but also its greatest strength, urging them to lead the fight against substance abuse and inspire others to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

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Kataria also administered the ‘Nasha Mukti’ pledge to participants and emphasised that every young person who stayed away from drugs and motivated others to do the same would be a valuable contributor to nation-building. He said addiction destroyed families, weakened society and deprived the country of its youthful potential, adding that the fight against drugs could not be won through enforcement alone, but required the active participation of families, educational institutions, religious organisations, civil society and youth.

Highlighting the enthusiastic response to the campaign, the Governor said more than three lakh students from 47 universities and institutions of higher learning across Punjab participated in the launch of the campaign, while around 12,000 students and youth volunteers joined from nearly 60 locations across Chandigarh. Nationwide, over one crore youth participated from thousands of locations, making the campaign one of the country’s largest youth-led anti-drug initiatives.

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The Governor said the campaign would continue for 100 consecutive weeks, with certain activities every Sunday, including sports competitions, yoga and meditation sessions, awareness drives, cultural programmes.