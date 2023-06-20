UT Administrator pats MC’s back

Chandigarh, June 19
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today congratulated the Municipal Corporation team, headed by Mayor Anup Gupta, for being adjudged the Best Urban Local Body in the 4th National Water Awards, organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
The UT Administrator lauded the efforts of the engineering team, headed by MC Chief Engineer NP Sharma and MC officer Vijay Premi, for having designed and executed such robust systems.
This recognition was given to the Municipal Corporation for having upgraded its STPs to bring down the BoD level up to norms mandated by the NGT, beautiful Amrit Sarovars and extensive network of TT water pipelines. The corporation was also appreciated for its huge plantation.
