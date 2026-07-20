UT Administrator pays tribute to Kargil heroes, calls for national unity and respect for Armed Forces

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces week-long Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration, organised by the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation at Tagore Theatre here.

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The event was organised to honour the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of soldiers who secured India’s victory in the 1999-Kargil War.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s courage, national pride and the supreme sacrifice of its soldiers. He said the nation will always remain indebted to the Armed Forces for safeguarding its sovereignty under the most challenging circumstances.

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Kataria said it was a matter of great honour to felicitate Kargil heroes, Veer Naris and the families of martyrs, adding that hearing the soldiers recount their wartime experiences filled every Indian with pride.

Reiterating India’s firm resolve against terrorism and aggression, he said the country seeks peace but will always respond decisively to any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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Highlighting Punjab’s rich legacy of military service and sacrifice, the Governor paid his tribute to freedom fighters, including Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Udham Singh.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the courage and discipline of the Armed Forces and reaffirm their commitment to national unity, integrity and selfless service.

Kataria further appreciated the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation for organising the week-long event to inspire patriotism among the youth.

Former Chief of Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik attended the programme as the Guest of Honour.

Kargil War veterans, Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd), Veer Naris, families of martyrs, serving and retired Armed Forces personnel, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, students and eminent citizens were also present at the event.

The programme began with the screening of a documentary and archival video clips on the Kargil War. A patriotic musical tribute by Col Jaswinder Singh (Retd), a special felicitation ceremony honouring Kargil heroes, Veer Naris, families of martyrs and gallantry awardees was organised.

In addition, the ‘Heroes Speak’ session was also held, in which veterans shared their battlefield experiences, and a photographic exhibition featuring rare images from the Kargil War added to the significance of the event.

During the programme, Kataria felicitated the families of Kargil martyrs, Veer Naris, Param Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra awardees, distinguished veterans and serving heroes in recognition of their exceptional courage and sacrifice.

A special tribute was paid to the family of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC (Posthumous), with his father GL Batra and brother Vishal Batra being honoured.

Capt (Hony.) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (Retd.), Lt Gen YK Joshi (Retd.), Brig. Vijay Bhaskar, VrC (Retd.), Brig. Kushal Thakur (Retd.), Capt. (Hony.) Raghunath Singh, VrC (Retd.), Rifleman Harjinder Singh (Retd.), several Veer Naris and senior military veterans were also felicitated for their outstanding service to the nation.