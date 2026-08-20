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Home / Chandigarh / UT Administrator releases Right to Service Law book

UT Administrator releases Right to Service Law book

The book is authored by Ajay Jagga, advocate and Additional Standing Counsel, UT

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and senior officers today released the 2026 edition of the book on the Right to Service Law in Chandigarh, authored by Ajay Jagga, advocate and Additional Standing Counsel, UT.

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The book provides a comprehensive overview of Chandigarh’s Right to Service framework, covering notified services, prescribed timelines, designated officers, appellate mechanisms and recent developments.

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Emphasising the need to make the law more effective at the ground level, it was highlighted that officials involved in service delivery needed greater awareness of their statutory responsibilities, timelines, appellate procedures and consequences of non-compliance.

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It was also emphasised that capacity building of officials should be followed by a systematic public awareness campaign, enabling citizens to understand and exercise their statutory rights. Such two-pronged approach can improve efficiency, accountability and responsiveness, while reducing avoidable grievances and litigation.

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