Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

In view of the ongoing strike by fuel-tanker drivers and restricted supply of petrol and diesel to the city, District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh has imposed temporary restrictions on sale at fuel stations here.

Effective immediately, two-wheelers have been limited to a maximum of 2 litres (maximum value of Rs 200) and four-wheelers to 5 litres (maximum value of Rs 500) of fuel per transaction.

“The imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply,” said Singh. He urged the fuel station operators to comply with these regulations, and requested the consumers to cooperate. The District Magistrate emphasised this measure was a precautionary step to manage the current situation until normalcy was restored. Efforts were going on to resume the supply of fuel to the city in coordination with oil marketing companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana, he added.