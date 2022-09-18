Chandigarh Admn put on notice over illegal plying of autos

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

A local court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration for October 6 on a civil suit filed by an advocate with a plea for issuing a direction to ban the autos running illegally in the City Beautiful.

In the civil suit filed through advocate Vinod K Verma, Sukhwinder Singh said Chandigarh was a well-planned city and maintained the status of greenery and cleanliness. However, a large number of autos had started plying illegally in the city for the past two-three years, allegedly in connivance with UT officials. As these three-wheelers are not registered in Chandigarh, the UT administration had totally failed in keeping a check on these vehicles. Many carts were also being illegally run on petrol engines.

The petitioner stated that people were not making use of the local transport system as illegal autos were providing service at low price. He stated that the increase in the number of illegal autos also created law and order problem. He added that the CTU was more interested in plying buses on long routes instead of providing ample services to local commuters.

In view of this, the plaintiff prayed for issuing a direction to the administration and other authorities to stop plying of three-wheelers/autos and illegally automated rehris as these were a public nuisance.