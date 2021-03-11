Chandigarh Adviser takes up conversion of leasehold property with MHA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

On the directions of the Supreme Court, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today called on the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, in Delhi in a bid to resolve long-pending issues.

The Adviser said he took up the issues such as approval for conversion of commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold, and rationalisation of misuse and building violation charges. Both issues were discussed in detail and he also submitted supporting documents with regard to these crucial issues pending for a long time, he said. A follow-up meeting could also take place in the coming days to reach a conclusion. He said other issues such as creation of new posts and extension of posts that lapsed during the Covid period were also taken up at the meeting.

Taking a serious note of the UT Administration on long-pending issues, the Supreme Court on July 20 had asked the UT Adviser to meet the MHA Joint Secretary and iron out these issues within a month.

If they failed to resolve these issues, both were directed to appear before the apex court on the next date of hearing in the “Estate Office versus Charanjit Kaur” case on August 29.

