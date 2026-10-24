UT allows 6-month retention of quarters after hard-area transfer

The Chandigarh Administration has amended its government accommodation allocation rules, allowing employees transferred from designated hard areas to other areas, excluding Chandigarh, to retain their government accommodation for up to six months on payment of the normal licence fee.

The Government Accommodation (Chandigarh Administration General Pool) Allotment (Amendment) Rules, 2026, have been notified and have come into force.

Advertisement

The provision covers employees posted in designated hard areas, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Advertisement

Under the amended rules, employees transferred from a hard area to a normal area other than Chandigarh can retain their accommodation for six months from the date of their release from the hard-area posting, subject to payment of the normal licence fee.

The rules also clarify that employees transferred to hard areas can retain accommodation in Chandigarh only in the category for which they are eligible.

Advertisement

An employee occupying a higher-category house on account of a temporary appointment to a higher post will not be entitled to retain it after being relieved of that post. The employee will instead be allotted accommodation according to the eligibility attached to their substantive post.

GMCH housing pool norms revised

In a separate notification, the Medical Education and Research Department has amended the accommodation allocation rules for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) pool.

Under the revised norms, Group D employees will continue to have priority for Type-I accommodation. Eligible Group C employees entitled to Type-II and Type-III accommodation will be considered next, followed by eligible Group B employees.

The revised rules also provide for Group B employees to be considered alongside Group C employees for out-of-turn allotment.

However, accommodation under the GMCH pool will primarily be reserved for GMCH employees. Employees belonging to the common cadre will be considered only if accommodation remains vacant after meeting the requirements of eligible GMCH staff.