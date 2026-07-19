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Home / Chandigarh / UT assn distributes kits to budding cricketers

UT assn distributes kits to budding cricketers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:55 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) distributed cricket, medical and hygiene kits to boys’ and girls’ teams, which participated in the last edition of the Gully Cricket Tournament-2026 organised in association with the Chandigarh Police. A distribution ceremony was held at the Sector 26 police station, wherein more than 70 budding cricketers were equipped with essential cricket gear and support kits to encourage them to continue pursuing the sport with confidence and discipline.

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The initiative forms part of UTCA’s sustained efforts to promote cricket at the grassroots level by providing young players with the resources. — TNS

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