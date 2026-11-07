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Home / Chandigarh / UT boys lose to Sonepat in junior hockey meet

UT boys lose to Sonepat in junior hockey meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:45 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a hockey match.
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Chandigarh suffered a 4-0 defeat in the 54th Nehru Junior Hockey Tournament as Sonepat dominated the match of the boys’ U-17 category. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Roundglass hockey team also ended up facing 0-1 to Odisha in a closely contested encounter.

In the opening match between Chandigarh and Sonepat, the latter adopted an aggressive approach right from the starting whistle. Sachin drew first blood for Sonepat in the tenth minute through a field goal. The side doubled their lead in the second quarter, when Aniket converted a penalty corner in the 28th minute to enter the half time break with two goals lead.

Sonepat kept up the pressure in the second half. Himanshu struck another field goal in the 45th minute during the third quarter to make it 3-0. Arshdeep Singh then put the result beyond doubt in the 57th minute of the final quarter, sealing an emphatic 4-0 victory. The Chandigarh boys failed to breach Sonepat’s defence and drew a blank.

In the other encounter, Odisha edged past Roundglass Punjab 1-0 in a tight defensive battle. The decisive moment came in the 26th minute when Dinesh Barla scored a brilliant field goal for Odisha. Despite repeated efforts, the Roundglass side could not find an equaliser, handing the Punjab outfit a narrow 0-1 defeat.

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