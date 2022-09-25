Chandigarh celebrating tourism fortnight

Chandigarh, September 24
The UT Tourism Department today initiated fortnight celebrations on a theme, Rethinking Tourism, in view of International World Tourism Day and held various events and competitions across the city.
A spokesperson of the department said a three-day-long yoga competition was being held at Sukhna Lake in the morning and a self-defence demonstration at Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra in the evening.
Today, a run for tourism was organised at Sukhna Lake, while a quiz competition and an art festival were held at the Government Museum and Art Gallery. Students, anganwadi workers and residents participated with great enthusiasm.
