Chandigarh cop held guilty in 7-yr-old bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The CBI court held Arvind Kumar, Sub-Inspector of the Chandigarh Police, guilty in a corruption case registered against him seven years ago. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on November 23.

As per the prosecution, the SI was an investigating officer in a case registered under the Essential Commodities Act against the complainant, Balkar Saini, a depot owner, in 2014. The SI called the complainant several times during the investigation in 2015. The police had already filed a chargesheet in the case but the SI was demanding Rs 10,000 from the complainant to ‘manage’ the case in the court and to ensure that he was not imprisoned.

Instead of giving the bribe, the complainant approached the CBI, following which a trap was laid in the presence of a shadow witness. The accused was arrested while taking the bribe at one of the gates of the police station on April 7, 2015.

As per the prosecution, the complainant was supposed to pay the amount in two installments. The complainant alleged that at the time the case was registered, he had already paid a huge amount to the policeman. The CBI filed a challan in the court against the accused.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused to which he accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

While the counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty for the offences framed against him.