UT cop hurt as gun goes off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A UT police SI was injured after his service pistol went off accidentally at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 26, on Monday. The police said SI Sukhpal’s pistol fell on the floor while he was changing clothes and went off, injuring him in the foot. He was taken to the hospital. An investigation has been initiated at the Sector 26 police station. He is currently posted in the Security Wing. TNS

Rs 90,000 stolen from house

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole Rs 90,000 in cash and jewellery from a house in Sector 43 between April 18 and 23. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station on the complaint of Gaurav Rai. TNS

Man held for burglary bid

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Sector 24 resident for attempting burglary at a house in Sector 20. Complainant Krishan Kumar alleged Kamal (25) tried to break the lock of the first floor of his house. The police were informed and the suspect was arrested. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.