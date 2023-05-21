UT cops get PSO training

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

A two-week personal security officer (PSO) course for 50 officials of the Chandigarh Police concluded at the Recruit Training Centre, Police Lines, in Sector 26 here today.

The course, which was organised in association with the National Security Guards (NSG) officials, started on May 8. PSOs of the UT police have been imparted training regarding their duties with protected persons as well as during VVIPs/VIPs visit.

The training emphasised upon physical endurance, close combat and weapon handling. The programme was conducted under the supervision of SSP (Security) Manisha Chaudhary.

After successfully completion of the course, a valedictory ceremony was organised and certificates were distributed to the trainees.