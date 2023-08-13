UT cops unearth drug syndicate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The UT crime branch’s investigation into a drug trade network following the arrest of six accused, including one brought on production warrant from the Ferozepur jail who was running a drug trade from there, has exposed a major drug syndicate. While its kingpin is based in Australia, the syndicate smuggled drugs from Pakistan.

Total recovery from accused Heroin 200.48 grams Ice 108 grams Cash Rs 78.38 lakh Weapon A .32 bore countrymade pistol

The police had earlier nabbed Shubham Jain, alias Gaurav, a resident of Sector 45, with 108 grams of Ice drug and 70 grams of heroin. The disclosures made by him led to the arrest of Puneet Kumar (24), a resident of Ferozepur, who is son of a Punjab police ASI. He was held with a countrymade pistol and cartridges.

Subsequently, Pawan Preet Singh (23) of Ferozepur was arrested and 22.96 grams of heroin recovered on his disclosure. DSP (Crime) Uday Pal said investigation into the drug syndicate had led to the arrest of Chandan (23), who is a tout of Australia-based drug peddler, namely Simran. Chandan was supplying drugs to Puneet and Pawan Preet.

Chandan’s arrest has led to the recovery of Rs 78.38 lakh and 107.52 grams of heroin. He was earlier arrested by the Ferozepur police in 2016 with 5 grams of drugs. However, he was acquitted in the case.

Investigating the money trail, the crime branch sleuths identified Ravinder Pal Singh, alias Ravi (31), who is part of the drug racket. The police said Puneet had transferred Rs 5 lakh to his bank account. “Ravinder Pal’s interrogation led to the identification of Jagjeet, alias Jagga (33), a resident of Moga, who was lodged in the Ferozepur jail,” said an official.

The police said Jagjeet was operating his network from the jail and was in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, and also with hawala operators of Punjab.

Jagjeet has seven cases, including a murder case, registered against him, of which he was acquitted in two. He has also been convicted in two NDPS cases. During the interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the kingpin of this syndicate was Simran Singh of Ferozepur, presently residing in Melbourne.

He is in contact with Pakistan smuggler Arif Dogar and smuggled heroin through drones and other means. “The drug money was to be handed over to a hawala operator, but the police caught up with Chandan,” the police said. Simran was arrested by the Mohali police in 2018. A total of five criminal cases are pending against him, including three of carjacking in Panchkula.

#Australia #Ferozepur #Pakistan