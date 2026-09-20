UT Cricket Assn indoor facility yet to come up even after a year

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, is all set to host their annual general meeting (AGM) on September 27— a first after the house had unanimously picked the new office-bearers along with a major announcement of having an indoor-facility in Chandigarh, which is still ‘under progress’.

It was on October 26, 2025, during the 45th AGM, that the newly elected top brass of the association had announced to have got approval for setting up a state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

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However, the facility is still pending on the papers, despite the UCTA scheduling their next AGM on September 27.

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The newly appointed president, Saraansh Tandon, had announced that the BCCI had approved in principal a grant of Rs 20 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility in Chandigarh to help cricketing action round the year.

However, till date the facility is still under consideration, claimed sources. Having no independent stadium and relying completely on government infrastructure, the UTCA has got a major boost recently after signing an MoU with the UT Education Department for running cricketing affairs at five local grounds of government schools under certain terms and conditions.

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A similar MoU was signed with the Panjab University authorities for using their cricket ground.

It will be interesting to see if the indoor facility gets developed in any of these arenas or on any private land.

In a recent official commune, the UTCA claimed that former president (founder president) Sanjay Tandon, father of current Saraansh, attended the 95th AGM of the BCCI and raised several issues concerning the development of cricket in Chandigarh, including the proposed BCCI-sanctioned indoor ‘stadium’ (facility), UTCA’s elevation from associate member to full member and infrastructure required for five school cricket grounds.

“The UTCA also apprised the BCCI of the issues concerning land allotment and claimed efforts were underway to resolve the matter,” claimed the UTCA.

Before their AGM, the UTCA claimed to have raised the issue of having the indoor facility with the BCCI. The UTCA also pushed for getting BCCI’s full membership — which will allow the association to have a voting right in the BCCI elections, besides having other benefits for players.

“The most significant submission was a detailed letter to the BCCI Secretary seeking full membership for the UTCA,” read the commune.

“In a separate letter, the UTCA has sought BCCI support for essential equipment for the five cricket grounds being developed in collaboration with schools. The requirements include a super sopper, heavy roller, small roller and pitch & ground covers to facilitate proper maintenance and regular practice for young cricketers,” it added.