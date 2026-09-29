UT Cricket Assn to focus on junior-level, women’s cricket

The 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) echoed with appreciation for female cricketers, discussion of future tournaments and promotion of cricket at grassroots level.

During the AGM, the association reviewed its cricketing activities and discussed a roadmap for the coming season. President Saraansh Tandon said that the success of Nandini Sharma, who recently played a key role in India’s victories in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai and the Asian Games in Japan, along with the emergence of star performers like Kashvee Gautam, has provided further impetus to the UTCA’s efforts to create a better stage for women cricketers from Chandigarh.

Advertisement

“The response to women’s participation in the UTCA Gully Cricket event has also encouraged the association to expand opportunities for girls at the grassroots level. The association believes that regular competitive cricket at the junior level will help identify and nurture talented players at an early age and provide them with a structured pathway to higher-level cricket,” said Tandon.

Advertisement

Like previous occasions, the UTCA also reiterated its interest in organising a women’s premier league. The proposed tournament was earlier scheduled for this month. However, due to the non-availability of key players, including Nandini, who was on national duty and Kashvee, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation, the UTCA opted to wait for other players. The AGM also laid emphasis on strengthening junior-level cricket and providing young players with quality competitive exposure.

Meanwhile, The annual Balram Ji Das Tandon Multi-Day Cricket Tournament will see an expanded field of 16 teams this year, with the tournament scheduled to begin next month. “The initiative is aimed at giving Chandigarh’s young cricketers valuable exposure to longer-format cricket and allowing them to compete against quality opposition without having to travel outside the city,” said Tandon.

Advertisement

Claims were also made of the UTCA placing greater emphasis on fitness and overall conditioning of its players. “As part of this initiative, the association has made provisions for an exclusive gym facility for both formats, besides strengthening sports-science support through the appointment of a physiotherapist,” added the UTCA.