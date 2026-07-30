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Home / Chandigarh / UT Cyber Crime Coordination Centre launched

UT Cyber Crime Coordination Centre launched

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Photo for representation. ANI file
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To strengthen the city’s digital security, the Chandigarh Administration has officially established the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C). The centre was set up after a Supreme Court judgment regarding “digital arrest” victims and directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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According to the notification issued by the administration, the new centre will operate under the overall administrative control of the Director General of Police (DGP). The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and State Nodal Officer to coordinate with national agencies.

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To ensure comprehensive coverage, the S4C is divided into eight functional units, including emergency response, featuring a 1930 call centre, a cyber fraud mitigation centre and systems to protect women and children from online crimes; investigation and support; and research and training.

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