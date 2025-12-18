DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / UT declared ‘no-flying zone’ on Dec 19, 20

UT declared 'no-flying zone' on Dec 19, 20

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:47 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
In view of VVIP movement in the city from December 19 to 20, District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has declared the entire UT as a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The order reads, “In view of emerging security threats and recent trends of terrorist activities involving the use of drones fitted with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements, and in the interest of ensuring the safety and security of VVIPs as well as the general public, it has become necessary to regulate the use of drones and UAVs in the UT of Chandigarh.”

