UT departments told to expedite implementation of key initiatives

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad today chaired a review meeting with the secretaries of all departments to assess and implement key department issues and administrative matters.

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During the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave directions that the accounts of all corporations, boards and societies under the Chandigarh Administration should be regularly monitored and properly maintained.

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He also instructed that meetings of the boards of governors be conducted as per the prescribed norms and that annual reports be submitted within the stipulated timelines.

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He directed all departments to actively participate in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan from the first week of August. The Chief Secretary directed the Industries Department to further expedite implementation of the Startup Policy by organising awareness camps. — TNS