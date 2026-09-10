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Home / Chandigarh / UT distributes Rs 2 cr grants to eight startups, four incubators

UT distributes Rs 2 cr grants to eight startups, four incubators

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:45 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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To strengthen the support ecosystem for startups and incubators in the city, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributed a grant of more than Rs 2 crore among eight startups and four incubators.

The funds were given during a startup grant distribution ceremony organised by the Department of Industries, UT, under the Chandigarh Startup Policy-2025 here today. Financial assistance amounting to Rs 85.80 lakh was given to eight startups and Rs 1.18 crore to four incubators. The grants would be disbursed in a phased manner through respective parent incubators.

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Addressing the gathering, the Administrator highlighted the importance of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and a supportive startup ecosystem in Chandigarh. He emphasised that timely financial and institutional support to startups and incubators could help enterprises scale up their ideas, create employment opportunities and contribute to the economic development of Chandigarh.

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He also encouraged startups and incubators to make effective use of the support extended under the Chandigarh Startup Policy-2025.

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