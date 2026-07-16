UT Education Dept signs agreements with sports bodies to train students

The Chandigarh Education Department has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with local cricket and softball associations to train schoolchildren.

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The sports bodies have also been allowed to use government school grounds under the agreement. The Chandigarh Administration, through the Engineering Department, will be responsible for the maintenance of the grounds.

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According to sources, the MoU with the local cricket association has been signed for grounds located at Sector 19, 23, 26, 32 and 40 government schools, while the local softball body will use the grounds at schools in Sectors 15 and 35. This is for the first time, after 2013, that the UT Education Department has signed such a pact.

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The previous MoU was signed with the tennis association, which ended up being a failure. It has been also said that the MoU with the local football association for the Sector 38 government school ground will be signed this week, followed by the signing of similar pacts with volleyball and netball associations.

“All conditions will be put on the table before signing the MoUs, prepared with the help of experts,” said Nitish Singla, Director of School Education.

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What MoU says

Under the agreement, sports grounds will be available for the associations before and after school hours. Trials will be conducted to identify players for training. At least 50 per cent of the selected players should be from government schools. The Education Department will earmark at least one ground or dedicated time slot exclusively for training of girl students. All medical assistance and coaching services will be provided by the associations.

The sports bodies will be responsible for any illegal activity. The associations will also be responsible for bearing expenditure on making seating arrangements, providing kits and other equipment.

As per the MoU conditions, the associations will use the grounds solely for the purpose of promoting sports and allied training for students.

They will not be allowed to sublet or transfer the premises. No commercial matches or events will be allowed.

Upon the expiry of the contract, the associations will have to hand over the possession. The associations will not be allowed to make any alteration to the premises without the consent of the department.

Formation of committee

Within a month of signing the MoU, the department will constitute a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the action plan. The committee will have one nominee each from the associations, Education and Sports Department. The panel will meet once every quarter. The Education Department will have the right to terminate the MoU for breach or non-compliance of conditions by giving one month’s notice.