Chandigarh entry points to get a facelift

Chandigarh, August 17
The UT Administration has decided to give a major facelift to the entry points to the city.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal, along with Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and officers of the Administration, today visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border for the project and to inspect encroachments in the area.
After the visit, it was decided to constitute a team of officials of the engineering wings of the Administration and the Municipal Corporation and the police to regularly check illegal encroachments in the area and submit reports.
Residentspeak
At present, the entry points are not in sync with the first planned city of the Independent India. The Zirakpur-Chandigarh entry point was beautified long ago, but it has now lost its beauty. —A city resident
The entry points to the City Beautiful have been marked with aesthetically unpleasant landscape and are often unmaintained.
The UT Adviser has directed the officials concerned to develop the border areas of the city.
The Panchkula-Chandigarh entry point leading to Madhya Marg, the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry on the Chandigarh-Ambala road and the Mohali-Chandigarh entry point leading to Airport Road are among the points which will be beautified under the initiative.
A detailed landscaping plan is being prepared and the work is expected to start at the Chandigarh-Panchkula entry point after the monsoon gets over.
The beautification initiative would mainly involve landscaping of these entry points, which would not deviate from the planning and architectural philosophy of the city.
The beautification plan
A detailed landscaping plan is being prepared and the work is expected to start at the Chandigarh-Panchkula entry point after the monsoon gets over. The Panchkula-Chandigarh entry point leading to Madhya Marg, the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry on the Chandigarh-Ambala road and the Mohali-Chandigarh entry point leading to Airport Road are among the points which will be beautified under the initiative.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...