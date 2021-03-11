Chandigarh entry points to get a facelift

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

The UT Administration has decided to give a major facelift to the entry points to the city.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, along with Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and officers of the Administration, today visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border for the project and to inspect encroachments in the area.

A view of the Panchkula-UT border on Wednesday. Ravi Kumar

After the visit, it was decided to constitute a team of officials of the engineering wings of the Administration and the Municipal Corporation and the police to regularly check illegal encroachments in the area and submit reports.

Residentspeak At present, the entry points are not in sync with the first planned city of the Independent India. The Zirakpur-Chandigarh entry point was beautified long ago, but it has now lost its beauty. —A city resident

The entry points to the City Beautiful have been marked with aesthetically unpleasant landscape and are often unmaintained.

The UT Adviser has directed the officials concerned to develop the border areas of the city.

The Panchkula-Chandigarh entry point leading to Madhya Marg, the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry on the Chandigarh-Ambala road and the Mohali-Chandigarh entry point leading to Airport Road are among the points which will be beautified under the initiative.

A detailed landscaping plan is being prepared and the work is expected to start at the Chandigarh-Panchkula entry point after the monsoon gets over.

The beautification initiative would mainly involve landscaping of these entry points, which would not deviate from the planning and architectural philosophy of the city.

The beautification plan

