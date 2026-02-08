DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / UT eves defeat Delhi team

UT eves defeat Delhi team

Visually Impaired Women’s Triangular Cricket Tournament

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
A match between Chandigarh and New Delhi in progress at Sector 26. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Dhanika posted an unbeaten 28 to help Chandigarh defeat Delhi in the opening match of the Visually Impaired Women’s Triangular Cricket Tournament at the GMSSS, Sector 26.

Batting first, the Delhi eves posted 54/3 in the allotted 10 overs. Opener Rani remained the highest scorer for the side with 18 runs, while Kiran posted 15. Rakhi (5), Kaushalya (2) and Sejal (2) were the other scorers for the side. Savita and Harleen Kaur accounted one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Dhanika came up with a brilliant 28 off 14 balls, with four boundaries, to help the local side log win. Jagriti Chaubey scored 13 and Harleen scored two for the winning side.

In the second league match, Haryana defeated Chandigarh by nine runs. In a high-scoring match, the Haryana eves posted 177/3 with the help of their top order. Deepa Saxena scored 75 off 47 balls, studded with seven boundaries, and Nikita Kanathe posted 23 before retiring- out.

Sushila Chouhan scored 33 off 16 balls, with three boundaries, and Kumud posted six as Haryana achieved 175. Jagriti and Divya claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Chandigarh eves posted 166/3 in the allotted 15 overs with the help of Dhanika (69 off 37 balls, with nine boundaries) and Savita (26 off 20 balls, with two boundaries). Jiya (22), Jagriti (13) and Harleen (6) were the other scorers for the side. Vrinda and Nikita claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

