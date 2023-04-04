Application for free solar plant: Chandigarh extends last date to April 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has extended the last date for submission of applications for installation of free rooftop solar power plants to April 20.

The CREST, which has been designated as the executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects of the Department of Science and Technology, UT, had recently launched an innovative scheme for the installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) with the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CREST, said all residential sectors irrespective of plot size would be covered under the scheme. The benefit would be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. This scheme included zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.29 per unit for appropriately 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free of cost operation and maintenance of the plant for appropriately 15 years till its transfer.

On the request of several residents who were yet to submit their application for the scheme for installation of solar power plant at zero cost, the last date for submission of application had been extended to April 20, he added.

Residents have to apply online at www.solar.chd.gov.in under the RESCO registration head. The system would be installed on a first-come, first-serve basis, he said.

As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay Rs 2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, Rs 4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and Rs 4.65 per unit for over 400 units. The minimum roof space must be 500 square feet for installation of 5kWp solar plant under the RESCO model.

#solar energy